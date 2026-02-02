Search is on for 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Northern Kentucky native Nancy Guthrie

TUSCON, Ariz. — Officials in Arizona said they are now investigating a crime after the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing in Tucson this weekend.

Nancy Guthrie, a Northern Kentucky native, was last seen at her Tucson home at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. She was reported missing by her family members the next day.

In a press conference on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said they "do in fact have a crime scene" after finding things at Guthrie's home that were "concerning" to investigators.

The 84-year-old is described as 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials said she does not have good physical health, but Guthrie does not have any cognitive issues.

While speaking about her mother in 2022, Savannah Guthrie said she was born in Fort Wright, "carrying that family trait of round cheeks and curly hair and blue eyes."

"She's quick. She's smart. She's well-read. She's curious about everything. She's daring and adventurous," Savannah said. "She's willing to jet off anywhere, and I really do mean jet. She once got in an F-16 in Fort Wright."

Savannah said both of her parents grew up in Kentucky. Her father was stationed in Melbourne, Australia, when Savannah was born. They then returned to the U.S., moving to Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they're using aircraft, drones and search dogs to look for Guthrie. Anyone with information is asked to call PCSD or dial 88-CRIME.