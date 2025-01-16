Ceasefire deal sparks hope, concerns among supporters of both Israel and Palestine in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Even with a ceasefire in the works, anxieties are still high for Israel and Palestine supporters living in the Tri-State.

President Joe Biden confirmed Wednesday that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been reached. The deal to pause the 15-month war includes the release of hostages held by Hamas. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel would be released in exchange.

We spoke with locals on both sides of the conflict to hear their reactions to the news.

“A combination of relief, excitement, and anxiety and fear,” said Rabbi Ari Jun, an incoming senior rabbi at Temple Sholom.

Mohammad Ahmad, an organizer with Northern Kentucky for Palestine, has similar feelings.

“Relief — relief and cautious optimism,” Ahmad said.

Biden introduced the framework for the deal last year. The proposal included three phases.

Jun said he is worried that the deal could fall apart before it is fully reached.

“It could fall apart at any point, you know it has three phases, it could not reach the second or third phase,” Jun said.

Tsafrir Abayov/AP Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border.

Jun is currently on his way back to Cincinnati from Israel. We asked him what the atmosphere was like.

“The country is as tense as you could imagine. You know I met with former hostages, I met with loved ones of current hostages,” said Jun.

He said getting those hostages home is top of mind for all.

A statement from the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati echoes the same message, saying in part:

“Today’s announcement of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas marks a pivotal step forward in addressing one of the most prolonged and devastating conflicts of our time. This agreement underscores the importance of leadership, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to human dignity and security. But there is more work to be done. We must ensure that all hostages, both living and deceased, are brought home to Israel, allowing families to begin healing, while we continue to advocate for a future of peace, safety, and dignity for all.”

Jay Warren/WCPO There was a small demonstration in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, in support of Palestine.

Ahmad said he is excited about the ceasefire.

“The people of Gaza deserve this more than anybody,” said Ahmad.

But he said he fears that more lives could be lost before the deal goes into effect.

“The deal does not go into effect until Sunday, at least the first phase doesn't, so we don’t know what Israel could do between now and then. We’ve seen them target civilians repeatedly in the last 15 months, so we know that they could definitely use this as an opportunity to target more civilians,” said Ahmad.

If the deal is seen through, Ahmad said he wants to see a free Palestine.

“We want to see an end to the occupation, we want to see the siege lifted, we want to see freedom and prosperity for Palestinians,” said Ahmad.

In the end, both sides want to see the rebuilding of Gaza.

"I know that Hamas is not the right party to be leading rebuilding within that space,” Jun said. “And it remains to be seen what will Gaza look like after this war."

And peace throughout the region.

“Hopefully both sides hold the agreement,” said Ahmad.