'Blood was in the streets' | Tri-State travelers recount scene after returning from trip to New Orleans

HEBRON, Ky. — A direct flight from New Orleans landed at CVG just before 11 a.m. Thursday, bringingdozens of locals home.

The travelers left the Tri-State excited for a special New Year's Eve celebration but their trip turned dark after the New Year began, when a driver sped through Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.

"It's been really surreal and really scary," said Kylie Stahl.

Stahl and her friends all went to New Orleans together for the holiday.

They told WCPO they're still emotional over what happened.

"We cried all day," one of the women said.

The group of women said they were out until around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and left Bourbon Street just before the attacks began.

“We’re back at the hotel at 3:13 a.m. … and it happened two minutes later, so we got really, really lucky," said Jessica Lutz, another member of the friend group.

WCPO 9 News A group of friends safely returned home from New Orleans

The women said they left the area looking for food before returning to their hotel. They had no idea what transpired until they woke up later.

"I had calls from all their parents, my parents, my sister was actively calling me," said Brooke Pohlman, another group member.

Those women weren't the only people left in shock by what happened during their trip. Thomas and Deborah Dexter said they went out in the morning after the attack, to see the aftermath. The couple described the gruesome scene left behind.

"The blood was in the streets where people had basically been ran over by this automobile," Thomas Dexter said.

Associated Press Police investigating the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans

The husband and wife had tickets to the Sugar Bowl but decided not to extend their stay to see the game after it was postponed.

“We had an opportunity to stay but we just couldn’t get that out of our mind," Deborah Dexter said.

The Dexters, as with so many others, say their thoughts and concerns remain with the city and people of New Orleans.

“I can’t imagine getting a phone call from a family member, and having to experience that," Deborah said. “All we can do is pray."

While these travelers ended their trip without going to the Sugar Bowl, tens of thousands packed Caesars Superdome Thursday for the game between Notre Dame and the University of Georgia.

Jeff Brogan Increased security at the Allstate Sugar Bowl