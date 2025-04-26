Allegiant flight to Cincinnati deplaned at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport after bomb threat

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Around 170 passengers on an Allegiant flight to Cincinnati from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) remain in Florida Friday after an alleged bomb threat.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on social media a security threat resulted in all passengers on Allegiant Airways Flight 2006 deplaning and the airport shutting down at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Our sister station in Tampa Bay reported that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said a flight attendant saw a bomb threat written on a lavatory door after the plane taxied away from the gate and made its way onto the runway.

The flight attendant notified the pilot, who stopped the plane. Everyone inside was evacuated.

Gualtieri said because the threat was connected to all Allegiant flights at PIE, not just the specific flight to Cincinnati, the sheriff's office secured the entire airport and began an investigation. At this time, there has been no evidence of any explosive devices and the airport has since reopened.

The sheriff said detectives have been interviewing all passengers and crew members on the plane, and noted they do have some suspects.