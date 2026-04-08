Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

'You've gotta adapt' | As rising costs hit landscapers, your lawn care could cost more

NTH Landscaping
WCPO
Noah Habig, owner of NTH Landscaping, is dealing with rising fuel prices.<br/>
NTH Landscaping
Posted
and last updated

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — High gas prices are just one of the factors hitting local landscaping companies in their wallets right now.

As the national average gas price stays over $4, and prices in the Tri-State continue to slowly climb, the increased costs for lawn care work could be passed on to homeowners.

Noah Habig owns NTH Landscaping in Anderson Township and has been working on lawns and hardscapes since he was a kid.

His crews are currently working on re-grading a yard this week after removing an old koi pond. Habig said he has four to five employees who fill up equipment with fuel several times a week.

"Usually a week, we’ll do about 150 gallons of fuel, depends on the week how much we do mowing wise, landscaping, it can surge a lot," Habig said.

On top of that, the rising cost of fertilizer has also contributed to higher costs facing businesses like Habig's.

There could be a little relief if prices start to trend downward in the coming weeks. GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, wrote on social media Tuesday evening that gas prices overall could start to come down over the next day or so.

"Gas prices could start reversing nationally in 48 hours or so — by a few cents every day," wrote De Haan.

Habig is hoping for some relief going into the summer when business really starts to ramp up.

"I've learned that you've gotta adapt and change with prices," he said. "As a company, we've changed our prices a little bit — some stuff's gone up by 10%."

More local news:
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in overdose death of his girlfriend Reds beat Marlins 6-3 in 10th keyed by McLain for 5-game winning streak McConnell touts $18.5M in NKY funding during Erlanger visit

Let's find solutions together!