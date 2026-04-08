Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in overdose death of his girlfriend

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, for the overdose death of his girlfriend in November, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued for 51-year-old Wade Hensgen's arrest in March, but he remained at large until Tuesday, when Clermont County Sheriff's Deputies found him in a home in the Amelia Estates Mobile Home Park in Monroe Township. He is currently being held without bond in the Clermont County jail.

Hensgen has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound.

Sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Lindale Nicholsville Road in Ohio Township on November 16, after getting a 911 call reporting someone was not breathing.

First responders attempted to save the life of the 31-year-old woman, but she died at the scene.

After an investigation into the woman's death, investigators determined she'd died from a possible drug overdose; Hensgen told detectives at the scene that he and the woman had been using narcotics before she died.

The Clermont County SHeriff's Office SAFE Unit completed a forensic analysis of cell phones found at the scene, and investigators learned Hensgen and the woman were in a relationship and living together when she died; the cell phones also indicated that Hensgen had been giving drugs to the woman.

A toxicology report done by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined the woman's cause of death was "acute combined fentanyl and cocaine intoxication."

Hensgen is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m.