As fertilizer and labor costs costs go up, here's how to save on on lawncare

As hibernating lawns shake off winter, homeowners might be scrambling to hire a lawn care service for the spring and summer.

But with the rising cost of fertilizer adding to the high price of lawn care, a few smart selections and some simple chores on your own can save hundreds of dollars.

Watch lawn care experts show how to keep your costs down this year:

Save on lawncare, as fertilizer and labor costs rise

Basics add up quick

The cost to maintain lush grass and healthy flower beds keeps going up, but to no one’s surprise, do-it-yourself lawn care is still your cheapest option.

We checked out prices of common products at Ace Hardware:



Scotts Step 1: Up to $50

GrubEx 14 lb. bag: $27

Rapid Grass 5.6 lb. bag: $42

EZ Seed 10 lb. bag: $45

PatchMaster 4.75 lb. bag: $18

That’s $100 or more just to green up the lawn.

Instead of paying for some of these products individually, Ace Hardware manager Sean Moore recommends multi-step programs with discounted rates.

Scotts 4 Step Program with weed control and lawn food, for instance, is $229 for four products used in early spring, late spring, summer and fall. Ace offers a $60 rebate.

"There are specific chemistry makeups in each one of the products that take you through spring, summer, fall and winter," Moore said. "If you put this stuff down at the right time, it takes care of the specific problems that your lawn can face."

Hiring lawn care help

When yard work becomes too much to handle on your own, tools such as GreenPal can help find vetted lawn care professionals.

The app provides multiple quotes for services like mowing, edging, weeding and mulching from companies in your area.

"GreenPal has been described as the Uber for lawn care," said GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero. "They get different pricing, and they get to review all those vendors' ratings and reviews and see pictures of his previous work."

When deciding which company to hire, Caballero said lawn care professionals should have a social media presence to share previous work, professional-grade equipment and references from other customers.

The marketplace Angi suggests the following ways to save:



Get quotes from at least three lawn care companies

Bundle services in weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or yearly contracts instead of paying one-time fees for each service

Ask for up front discounts

Professionals cost more than DIY. Angi estimates $100 to $500 depending on lawn size, services performed and your lawn’s current condition. But professionals know how to properly care for different soil, grass and plant types.

"It sometimes pays for the experience. It's what we do every single day," said landscape designer Jennifer Egbert.

Experts say regular maintenance throughout the year can really help you save, so you’re not stuck with one giant bill to get your lawn back into shape in early spring.

"In the years to come, you’re going to notice that you have to do less maintenance on your lawn," Moore said.

Whether you’re cleaning up on your own, or hiring a service, try these simple steps so you don’t waste your money.

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