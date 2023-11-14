Youth club offering free skiing, snowboarding camp for underrepresented kids

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Recreation Commission is partnering with Corbeau Snowsports Club to offer kids in the region access to snow sports they may have never thought to learn before.

Corbeau's Youth Snowsports Camp aims to "grow snow sports enthusiasts among underrepresented groups" with a specific target of kids aged 8 to 18 in households with less than $40,000 in income.

It costs $10 to register for the camp, but after that the camp will provide its 100 accepted participants with free skiing or snowboarding lessons — including five weeks at Perfect North, outerwear, equipment rentals and lift tickets.

In addition, the camp will provide meal vouchers for dinner and free transportation. CRC's website lists the Clifton Recreational Center as the location associated with the club.

The camp will run on Thursdays from January 11, 2024 through February 22, 2024 and lessons will be held in the evenings, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Last year, the camp accepted just 50 participants and this year they were able to double capacity to bring in a total of 100 kids. Families interested have to complete an application and spots are not guaranteed.

Corbeau Snowsports Club is a chapter of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, according to the club's website. Aside from the youth club, their website says they also host trips to Utah, Colorado and other snowsports hot spots.

Perfect North has not yet announced when it will open for the upcoming winter season. On Nov. 11, the company posted to social media that it was beginning to test its snowmaking system as temperatures begin to chill.