'You matter': More than 30 spin studios dedicate classes to National Suicide Prevention Month

Define Oakley is just one of 33 spin studios across the Tri-State dedicating classes this weekend to National Suicide Prevention month.

Member Kelli Wall has been a driving force in organizing the entire event for a very personal reason.

"I lost my brother to suicide," she said.

August 2021 changed her life forever.

"If I had a moment with him I would tell him that I hope I'm making him proud and I love him and thank him for being the best big brother," Wall said as tears ran down her cheeks.

Wall said her brother, Justin, struggled with depression. Keeping his name alive means everything to her.

"It's very important as this is a topic that is very front of mind and that affects anyone and everyone. Unfortunately most people have experienced or been close to someone who was lost to suicide," Wall said. "So, its important that we shine a light on all the resources that are available and let them know that there are options out there."

Wall said these spin classes are just one step to helping give a voice to those who feel like they don't have one. The money from the studios will all be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"They are important. You matter your story matters," Wall said. "Hopefully we can make them aware of the resources that are available so they're able to keep fighting and to find some light."