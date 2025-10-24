You can finally see the Cincinnati Zoo's first 2 Bear Ridge residents, Hazel and Juniper

CINCINNATI — You can finally see the Cincinnati Zoo's newest black bear cubs starting today!

Hazel and Juniper, two 8-month-old orphaned cubs, arrived in Cincinnati last month from Montana after the state's Fish, Wildlife & Parks deemed them unable to be released back into the wild. The two got a clean bill of health before venturing into Bear Ridge.

"We started introducing them to their outdoor habitat earlier this week and were so excited to see them splashing in the waterfall, climbing the rocks, and swinging in their hammock," said Kim Scott, Cincinnati Zoo's curator of mammals.

While both black bears, the two cubs are distinguishable thanks to Hazel actually having brown fur while Juniper's is black. That's because American black bears, despite the name, can be white, blond, cinnamon, brown or black.

Visitors checking out Bear Ridge for the first time can view the bears from multiple areas, including through a cave where you can be face-to-face with the cubs. There's also an "Adventure Trail" that lets you cross over a rope bridge and explore different nooks to mimic the experience of being in a national forest.

The zoo said its Sea Otter Coast, home to another North American species, is also set to open later this year. Both bears and otters can be in colder climates, meaning they'll be visible in the winter months, while some of the other animals might be inside.

The Cincinnati Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with events like the Jack O'Lantern Glow and PNC Festival of Lights taking place during the holidays.