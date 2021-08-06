Xavier University will require masks on campus at indoor facilities regardless of vaccination status

CINCINNATI — Xavier University is requiring masks on campus starting Monday, Aug. 9, regardless of vaccination status.

“After carefully reviewing medical guidance from the CDC and our partners at TriHealth and discussing implications for the Xavier community, the university is now requiring students, employees, visitors and contractors to wear a mask when indoors in a campus building, including all classrooms, lab spaces and offices,” Xavier said in a statement.

XU now joins three other Tri-State universities, Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati and Miami University, that will also require masks on school grounds.

“The high transmissibility of the COVID-19 delta variant poses an enhanced risk to the health and operations of our community,” the statement continued. “While masks are now required indoors, Xavier is firmly committed to returning to mostly normal operations for the fall semester, including in-person classes at full capacity, dining services and campus activities.”

There are some exceptions to the mask policy, including the following:

Masks are not required while actively eating or drinking.

Masks are not required in residential spaces, as these are the primary living spaces for students residing at Xavier. However, masks are strongly encouraged in residence hall lobbies and common spaces.

Masks might not be required in certain special circumstances. Such exceptions will be posted or otherwise communicated by the University as appropriate. If you are unsure if a mask is required, wear a mask.

Masks are not required when alone in a non-public space, such as an office or cubicle.

Xavier said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data in the community, review health guidance with its partners at TriHealth and adapt protocols as necessary.

“Xavier has successfully managed the challenges that have come with the pandemic, and we will continue to meet any challenges before us as we always do – together,” the university said.