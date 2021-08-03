UC will require masking, offer $50K in prizes to vaccinated students

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati will test some incoming students for COVID-19, offer cash incentives for vaccination and require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccine status, when they return for the 2021-’22 school year.

The university announced its updated policies Tuesday, only a short time after nearby Northern Kentucky University announced its campus would also require universal masking indoors.

Indoor masking will be mandatory for everyone at UC, according to UC Public Health. Outdoor masks will be required for people who are not fully vaccinated if they cannot also maintain social distancing.

The administration also plans to require vaccination or COVID-19 testing for students moving into campus housing.

Students who are vaccinated can send a picture of their vaccine card to UC Public Health. Students who are not vaccinated must either show proof that they have recently tested negative or receive a COVID-19 test from the university and consent to restricted campus access until their results arrive.

Finally, students who have provided proof of vaccination will have the opportunity to enter weekly drawings for cash prizes of $2,500 or $5,000. The university plans to distribute a total of $50,000 over the course of the semester.

For more information, visit UC Public Health online.