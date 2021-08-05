Miami announces masks will be required indoors in almost all circumstances

Miami University will require facial coverings in almost all cases on its campuses no matter their vaccination status beginning on Monday, the school announced today.

According to the Journal-News, Miami University President Gregory Crawford said the decision came because of concern about the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coverings will be required indoors beginning on Monday, except when exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy. Students will not be required to wear masks inside their residence hall rooms.

“Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our campus community,” Crawford said. “Public health officials have advised us that the safest course of action for the successful completion of a robust, in-person semester is to take preventative actions now.”

Miami is urging anyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately.

“Vaccines remain our best protective measure against the virus,” President Crawford said.

The first day of classes is Aug. 23.

