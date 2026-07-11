CFD: Worker injured in "chemical explosion" at plastics manufacturing facility

CINCINNATI — One worker was injured in a chemical explosion at Baerlocher USA, a plastics manufacturing facility, according to a release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The incident happened at approximately 10:17 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to 5890 Highland Ridge, the location of Baerlocher USA, for reports of a chemical explosion and an injured worker.

Fire crews removed the victim and transported them to UC Medical Center, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Hazmat crews identified the chemicals involved and contained them. No chemicals were released into the environment, and there is no hazard outside of the facility.