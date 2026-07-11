'I'm happy it's finally being removed' | Middletown clears final removal of debris pile plaguing residents

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Council members voted unanimously on Monday to fund the removal of the final roughly 12,000 cubic yards of concrete aggregate from the property that once housed the Middletown Paperboard factory.

The factory was ground into a pile of concrete aggregate that, in the coming years, became known as "Mount Middletown" as it towered over nearby homes.

We've been talking with Marva Gaston for more than a year as she complained about dust flying off the pile over the neighborhood and called on the city to do whatever possible to move the pile somewhere more appropriate.

"I have to admit, I'm quite pleased," Gaston said when we visited again Friday. "It took way more time than I expected it would have, but I'm happy it's finally being removed."

WATCH: We check out where Mount Middletown will be moving now

Middletown clears final removal of debris pile plaguing residents

The council's vote cleared $267,560, funded through Brownfield property remediation grants, for O'Rourke Wrecking Company to move the remaining aggregate to an old landfill at the end of Terry Drive. The new site is much farther from residential areas than its current home along Verity Parkway.

We reached out to city administration in the wake of the council's vote, and Communications Manager Ken Brown said staff was happy to have turned the page on this chapter.

"You've been talking with our residents for a year about this. This is a big project for us, and big projects take big time," Brown said.

Brown said this is a good example of how advocacy from people living in town can effect change.

"Feedback from citizens is invaluable. I mean, we want them to come to council. We want them to tell us their opinion," he said.

Gaston said she's looking forward to a break from advocacy to spend more time sitting on her front porch enjoying the outdoors, something she's been avoiding on dusty evenings.

"It will be relaxing," she said.

City officials said during Monday's meeting that the remaining aggregate would be removed within two weeks. The property will then be graded and seeded in preparation for future development.