OSHP: 17-year-old dead after crash in Highland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Salem Township Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial investigations revealed that Brice Lynch, 17, was traveling east on SR-133 when troopers say he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Charles Crabill, 60, according to OSHP.

Lynch was ejected from his car as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Crabill was transported to Mount Orab Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since been reopened to traffic.

OSHP was assisted by Lynchburg Fire and EMS and the Highland County Coroner's Office.