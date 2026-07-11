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OSHP: 17-year-old dead after crash in Highland County

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Adam Schrand
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SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Salem Township Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial investigations revealed that Brice Lynch, 17, was traveling east on SR-133 when troopers say he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Charles Crabill, 60, according to OSHP.

Lynch was ejected from his car as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Crabill was transported to Mount Orab Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since been reopened to traffic.

OSHP was assisted by Lynchburg Fire and EMS and the Highland County Coroner's Office.

Christophe Rocancourt

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