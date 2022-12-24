Work continues to clear traffic on I-71 North in Gallatin County

COVINGTON, Kentucky — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police continue to work to detour vehicles stalled on Interstate 71 North. A statewide text message was sent alerting drivers to avoid I-71N yesterday evening.

Backed up vehicles are being turned around to travel south on I-71 north to reach Exit 62. Vehicles can then travel southbound on I-71 or go in either direction of US 127. One lane of I-71 South remains open but traffic is slow-moving.

It will take multiple hours to reroute vehicles, officials state.

Seven miles of the 14-mile backup has been cleared South of US 127 between Mile Marker 55-62.

The remaining backup is north of US 127. Officials continue to advise motorists to avoid the area.

Drivers in affected area are asked to call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency such as running out of gas, losing heat in the vehicle or a medical emergency. These drivers should provide their license plate number and make of vehicle when requesting assistance.

The National Guard is currently doing wellness checks.

Follow the @KYTCDistrict6 Twitter account for updates. Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians during a virtual briefing at 10 a.m. EST to be streamed on Facebook [lnks.gd] and YouTube [lnks.gd].