FLORENCE, Ky. — City leaders in Florence have approved a new ordinance aimed at reducing traffic backups caused by long car lines at local businesses.

The ordinance, passed Tuesday, allows the city to fine businesses between $1,000 and $5,000 if vehicle lines spill out onto public roads.

Florence's code enforcement board will be the body responsible for enforcing the penalties. The penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine on the first offense, a $2,500 fine for the second offense within a 12-month period and a $5,000 fine for each subsequent offense within 12 months. It's the same fee listing as all standard code enforcement violations within the city.

Some residents say the measure was motivated by recent congestion linked to the opening of 7Brew, a drive-through or walk-up only coffee shop. There were concerns even before this location's opening.

The Lexington-based chain opened two locations in the Boone County community, one on the site of the former Krispy Kreme on Turfway Road and one located on US-42, between a busy intersection and the entrance to Interstate 75.

“You’ll have those people westbound gawking because it backed up on the eastbound or that center lane is backed up both ways,” Florence resident Linda Johnson said. “It was obvious that it was against 7Brew.”

Johnson and other residents told WCPO that lines at the shop can peak during the lunch and afternoon rush, especially during promotions.

“They’re having free coffee," Johnson said. "That’s mostly when there’s issues — when there’s free coffee or a free drink."

WATCH: What this ordinance means for businesses like 7Brew

Florence passes ordinance to curb traffic from nearby businesses

City Council member Patricia Wingo said the types of businesses that come into Florence — combined with existing high-demand shops — can cause traffic problems.

“Sometimes we have issues with traffic backing up because they’re in high demand,” Wingo said.

WCPO visited the area Tuesday, and while lines at 7Brew did not extend onto the road, wait times were about 10 minutes.

Johnson called the ordinance a band-aid for a larger problem.

“The city should have thought of all this beforehand," Johnson said. "Before they allowed them to move in there."

7Brew's Covington location has also experienced traffic flow issues. In that case, city officials redirected vehicles to a different entrance during peak hours.

Florence officials emphasized the ordinance applies to any business that fails to manage vehicle lines, not just 7Brew. Penalties could include more than fines, such as blocked entrances or restricted operating hours.

WCPO reached out to 7Brew for comment, but we have not yet heard back.