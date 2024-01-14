Watch Now
Woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Colerain Twp.

Colerain Twp Ped Hit 11324.jpg
Andrew Rowan | WCPO
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 19:34:51-05

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A woman was hit by a vehicle and sent to the hospital in Colerain Twp. Saturday night, Colerain police said.

Investigators said the woman was hit around 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Colerain Ave. She was taken to UC Medical, where the extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

According to Colerain police, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Colerain Avenue is closed. Police estimate the road will be closed for a few hours.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update when more information is available.

