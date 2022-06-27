CINCINNATI — A woman is now facing charges after she allegedly spit on a Cincinnati Police officer and told him she was positive for COVID-19.

According to court documents, Cincinnati Police were called to Blanche Avenue on June 25. Documents say Christine Morrell was cited and released after being given a minor misdemeanor ticket for disorderly conduct. After officers released her, documents say she continued yelling and cursing at officers.

"When officers went to speak to her again on her front porch, she let her dog out of her residence without a leash," reads the affidavit filed in the case.

Morrell's dog began running into the street and nearby yards and as she tried to re-collect the dog, she began yelling at officers. She then spit on a Cincinnati Police officer, hitting him in the arm and leg, according to court documents.

After she spat on the officer, she told police she was positive for COVID-19, court documents say.

She has been charged with harassment with a bodily substance and is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center under a $1,000 bond. The court has ordered a blood test for her, according to jail records. Records do not state whether Morrell is confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

She has also been charged with disorderly conduct and failure to control her dog, based on her interactions with officers prior to the spitting incident; She is not being held on these charges, she was released on her own recognizance.