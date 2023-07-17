Witnesses: Shots fired at kids' football game at a Linwood park Sunday

CINCINNATI — Witnesses say several shots were fired at a youth football game at Otto Armleder Memorial Park Sunday afternoon.

Great Parks said officers responded after a report of a shot fired around 2:45 p.m. No one is believed to have been hurt. Great Parks Rangers and the Cincinnati Police Department secured the scene.

“Everybody started scattering,” said Deon Brooks II, who was there when it happened. “Everybody kind of panicked to try to get their kids away from it.”

Brooks said he saw people running and then heard gunshots.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the incident started over a dispute between teams. Then, the caller said someone fired shots.

“It was an argument about somebody cheating,” the caller said to the emergency dispatcher.

“At the end of the day, it's a lot of kids out here that are here to have fun,” Brooks said. “There's a lot of egos that are involved with it.”

Great Parks said there is no further danger to the public.

“The park remains open and Great Parks Rangers are actively patrolling the park as an additional precaution,” a Great Parks representative wrote in a statement.

Brooks and other individuals visiting the park Monday told WCPO the incident would not deter them from visiting in the future.

“We're still going to come out and play,” Brooks said. “We're still going to come out and practice and we're still going to come out and be together as a family.”