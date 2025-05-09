Dr. Bernice King, MLK Jr.'s daughter, will be keynote for Black Family Reunion this summer

CINCINNATI — The annual Midwest Black Family Reunion will return in Cincinnati this summer, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

The four-day event is full of family friendly activities and will span from August 14 through August 17.

This year's theme for the event will be "everlasting endurance," organizers announced.

The event kicks off on Thursday, August 14 — which is when Bernice King will speak. After that, the Heritage Breakfast will be held on Friday on Fountain Square, with Cynthia Booth, CEO of Emerge Manufacturing to speak.

Saturday morning's festivities kick off with a parade through Avondale, followed by the main event at Sawyer Point. Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece will serve as this year's parade grand marshal.

Recording artist Midnight Star will perform on Saturday, and Gospel legend Fred Hammond will take the stage Sunday.

The Black Family Reunion will also honor Dr. Jonathan Brown, City Gospel Mission president, with the Family of the Year Award.

There will also be a job fair on Thursday at Music Hall, and a local college tour on Friday.

In addition to the annual events held each year at the Black Family Reunion, there will also be an attempt at holding the city's largest line dance.

The full list of the events being held during the Black Family Reunion include:



BFR Speaks, featuring Dr. Bernice King, presented by First Financial Bank

BFR Heritage Breakfast, featuring Cynthia Booth, presented by Fifth Third

BFR Lounge, honoring Jackie Taggart-Boyd

BFR Parade, with Alicia Reece as Grand Marshall

BFR Urban Concert, featuring Midnight Star

BFR Gospel Concert, featuring Fred Hammond

BFR College Tour

BFR Job Fair, in partnership with Superior Career Fairs

BFR Historic Tour of Black Cincinnati, presented by Metro