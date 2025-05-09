Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySharonville

Actions

OSHP: Man hit, killed while crossing US 42 in Sharonville

oshp night generic.JPG
Adam Schrand
oshp night generic.JPG
Posted

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Sharonville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said in a press release that the crash happened at about 9:38 p.m. Thursday on US 42 near Field Ertel Road.

According to the release, James Quick, 87, attempted to cross US 42 outside the marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2023 Ford F-150 traveling south on US 42.

Quick was taken to the hospital, where OSHP said he died.

OSHP said there were no other injuries in the crash.

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Drake Baldwin drives in the winning run to lift Braves over Reds in 11 innings Questions linger about use of force after police kill 18-year-old Ryan Hinton Reds plan to place Hunter Greene on IL with Grade 1 groin strain

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.