Winter storm Cincinnati: Here's how to protect your pipes when arctic temperatures arrive

CINCINNATI — A massive winter storm is approaching the Tri-State and with it comes several inches of snow, and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind chill is what will make the next few days extremely dangerous. Some portions of the Tri-State may feel as cold as -40.

While you are bundled up inside, it is important to take a few steps to protect your pipes, because nobody wants to deal with a flooded home, especially during the holiday weekend.

Here are a few tips from the City of Cincinnati that could help you avoid major issues:

Outdoor pipes and faucets: Outside faucets in many homes have their own shut-off valves, usually in the basement. The city advises that you can close the valve, remove any attached hoses and drain the faucet. If there is no separate valve for your outdoor faucet, wrap the faucet in newspapers or rags covered with plastic.

Indoor pipes: Pipes in unheated areas such as garages or crawl spaces should be wrapped with insulating foam to prevent freezing. Greater Cincinnati Water Works said it is best to wrap the entire length of the exposed pipe and cover all valves and pipe fittings.

Close vents and doors: Closing doors to the basement, doors that lead outside, windows, and crawl space vents will help insulate the home and keep the heat from escaping.

Seal cracks: If the seal around a window is looking run down, now is the time to fix it. Caulk around door frames and windows to reduce incoming cold air. GCWW said overlooking openings can quickly freeze exposed water pipes.

Open cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms: Water lines supplying these rooms are usually within outside walls. Leaving these doors open helps keep the pipes warm.

Let faucets drip in below-freezing weather: Keeping an even flow of water moving through the plumbing system will help prevent freezing.

Hopefully, if you follow the above steps, it should be smooth sailing but here's what to do if your pipes do freeze or split:

Shut off the water immediately: Make sure you turn off the main shut-off valve.

Thaw the pipes with warm air: According to GCWW, you can thaw frozen water in pipes using a hair dryer or a space heater. However, do not leave space heaters unattended.

If pipes split, turn off water and water heater: Use leak clamps as a temporary solution. If you need assistance or need help locating your water valve you can call 513-591-7700

Be careful when you turn the water back on. Once the pipes are thawed, slowly turn the water back on. It is important to check pipes and joints for cracks or leaks.

Click here for more information on how to protect your home from the fast-approaching freezing temperatures.

