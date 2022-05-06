Why is Biden coming to Cincinnati? New additive manufacturing technology creates more jobs in Tri-State

HAMILTON, Ohio — President Joe Biden will be in the Tri-State Friday to meet with local manufacturing leaders.

After he lands at CVG, the president will head to United Performance Metals in Hamilton, where he'll get to see new additive manufacturing technologies at work. Additive manufacturing is the industrial production name for 3D printing, and it's changing the future of the manufacturing industry.

The first metal additive printer in the United States was in Cincinnati. GE, which started using metal 3D printing about a decade ago, uses similar technology as United Performance Metals.

"Additive is a new technology, but really a lot of the development of metal additive printing has started here in Cincinnati,” said Chris Schuppe, GE Additive's general manager of engineering and technology. "GE Additive has really grown out of that initial, you know, one machine and one supplier ... GE has really grown from that to where they are today as a world-recognized, world leader in metal additive manufacturing."

Schuppe, who works at the GE office in West Chester, said it's created many high technology jobs in the Cincinnati area.

"We have over 200 employees that work every day on metal 3D printing, and are really advancing the state of the art of and the ability to do that here locally,” Schuppe said.

During Friday’s visit, Biden will talk about his plan to advance this technology in America and discuss the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which is designed to create more jobs and boost domestic manufacturing.

"It's exciting,” Schuppe said of Biden’s visit. “Ten years ago, a lot of people didn't even know what metal additive manufacturing was. Now to see the President of the United States supporting not only the advancement of the technology, but the adoption of the technology down into small and medium enterprises is really exciting to see."

Biden's exact route to and from United Performance Metals can't be disclosed, however, travel will be restricted on highways and ramps as the motorcade travels.

