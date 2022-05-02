President Joe Biden coming to Cincinnati to meet with manufacturing leaders

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden is coming to Cincinnati.

Biden is scheduled to meet with manufacturing leaders Friday to check out new additive manufacturing technology, also known as 3D printing. The White House did not announce which manufacturing leaders would be in attendance, however, multiple Cincinnati area companies like General Electric and Cincinnati Incorporated use additive manufacturing technology.

In a release, the White House said Biden will call on Congress to pass legislation such as the Bipartisan Innovation Act in hopes of boosting domestic manufacturing and creating more jobs.

The visit will come just three days after Ohio's first primary election. Former President Donald Trump visited Ohio April 23 in an attempt to boost Republican candidates and turnout. Trump previously endorsed Middletown-born Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who would likely face Democrat Tim Ryan if he wins Tuesday's primary.

Biden last visited Cincinnati in 2021 to participate in a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi Township. While in the Tri-State, Biden discussed bridges and infrastructure, COVID-19 and gun violence.

The White House did not release what time Biden will be in town. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Ohio's 2022 primary election: Who is running and what to know

Biden talks COVID, building bridges and getting back to work at Mount St. Joseph town hall

'Who am I even going to be on the ballot with?': Ohio primary candidates remain in limbo amid redistricting battle