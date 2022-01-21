Intel plans $20B investment, 3,000 jobs near Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday confirmed that Intel will invest $20 billion to build dual production facilities in Licking County, in what his office called “the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.”

The project “will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs,” a statement released online from DeWine’s office said early Friday.

“@Intel plans to invest an initial $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories in Licking County by 2025. The factories will have Intel’s most advanced process technologies and will help reconfigure the global semiconductor supply chain,” DeWine tweeted earlier, before the statement’s release.

