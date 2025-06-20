Wheel your bins out early, Rumpke crews aim to beat the heat

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again — as outdoor temperatures rise over the coming days, Rumpke workers will be hitting the streets early to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch from Sunday to Tuesday. The heat index is expected to be around 104 degrees.

A Rumpke spokesperson said that during heat events like these, trash and recycling pickup may happen earlier than normal.

"Our crews are adjusting start times to help drivers finish collection before the highest temperatures of the day are reached," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Because of this, residents should make sure their trash and recycling bins are placed curbside the night before collection is scheduled, to make sure everything is picked up.