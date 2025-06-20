Welcome to Summer, a heat wave begins this weekend

Today is officially the first day of summer. And Mother Nature isn't messing around with this forecast!
Temperatures start at 67 this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm quickly this afternoon, topping out at 86 degrees with mostly sunny conditions. This is considered normal for this time of year and the first day of summer.
But the weekend brings the first heat wave of summer 2025, and it’s going to last for a long stretch.
Highs on Saturday rise to 90. On Sunday, we'll increase to 92. The biggest difference Sunday is the rise in humidity. It will make the high of 92 feel closer to 100 degrees.
Highs continue to climb early next week. We could make it into the mid 90s on Monday. Highs at 90 or higher are expected through Thursday, and almost no rain is forecasted in this stretch as well.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 67
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 68
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 71
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Feels like 100 degrees
High: 92
