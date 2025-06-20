Welcome to Summer, a heat wave begins this weekend

Today is officially the first day of summer. And Mother Nature isn't messing around with this forecast!

Temperatures start at 67 this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm quickly this afternoon, topping out at 86 degrees with mostly sunny conditions. This is considered normal for this time of year and the first day of summer.

But the weekend brings the first heat wave of summer 2025, and it’s going to last for a long stretch.

Highs on Saturday rise to 90. On Sunday, we'll increase to 92. The biggest difference Sunday is the rise in humidity. It will make the high of 92 feel closer to 100 degrees.

Highs continue to climb early next week. We could make it into the mid 90s on Monday. Highs at 90 or higher are expected through Thursday, and almost no rain is forecasted in this stretch as well.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 71

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100 degrees

High: 92

