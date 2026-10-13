What's driving you crazy? | Westside roundabout construction project eases traffic concerns

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio. — Drivers on Cincinnati’s west side are finally getting some relief after months of construction at a busy intersection.

The new roundabout at Hutchinson and Ebenezer roads in Green Township is now open to traffic, allowing drivers to travel through the intersection without taking detours.

WCPO Roundabout at Hutchinson Rd and Ebenezer Rd

The project has been a source of frustration for some residents navigating several construction zones across the west side.

WCPO Reaction to construction project

Beth, a viewer who reached out to WCPO 9’s KJ Jacobs for the weekly What’s Driving You Crazy? segment, expressed concerns about widespread construction, traffic congestion, road rage and delays affecting school traffic throughout the Western Hills area.

WCPO Email complaint on traffic concerns

“I don’t know why they have to tear up EVERY street in the west side at the same time!” Beth wrote in an email.

The good news for Beth and other drivers is that the intersection has reopened. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the approximately $2.3 million project is nearly complete.

The new roundabout is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of serious crashes at the intersection.

WCPO Improving traffic flow

While crews still have some minor work to finish, ODOT says the remaining construction should have little to no impact on traffic. The project’s final completion deadline is Nov. 20.

What’s Driving You Crazy? Have a traffic headache or road construction issue that’s driving you crazy? WCPO 9 traffic anchor KJ Jacobs wants to hear from you.

Send your concerns to KJ.JACOBS@WCPO.COM