The Supreme Court’s decision allowing the Trump administration to move forward with ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian migrants has raised a major question for thousands of people across the country, leaving them in a state of legal limbo.

What happens now?

For Haitian TPS holders in Springfield and elsewhere, immigration attorneys say the answer is complicated.

The ruling does not mean every person with TPS is immediately facing deportation.

Instead, the decision allows the Trump administration to continue the process of ending protections that have allowed many Haitian migrants to legally live and work in the United States.

WATCH: What does the Supreme Court’s TPS decision mean for Haitian migrants in Springfield?

Here's what's next after Supreme Court's TPS ruling

The 6-3 ruling came after a legal challenge over the administration’s decision to end Haiti’s TPS designation. The case will now return to a federal district court for additional review.

Katie Kersh, managing attorney for the Agricultural Worker and Immigrants Rights Practice Group at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, said the ruling has created a cloud of confusion.

Kersh said the biggest impact will depend on each person’s individual immigration situation.

Some Haitian TPS holders may already have other applications pending, while others may need to explore additional legal options, including asylum, family-based petitions or other forms of immigration relief.

“Folks should absolutely be trying to figure out if there is another form of status that they can apply for,” Kersh said. “They should be screened by a licensed immigration attorney to determine if they’re eligible for something else.”

Kersh said TPS holders should not assume they have immediate protection indefinitely. The end of TPS could also affect work authorization and driver’s licenses, depending on how federal agencies move forward.

The uncertainty comes as many Haitian migrants say they fear returning to Haiti because of ongoing violence and instability. The U.S. Department of State currently lists Haiti under a Do Not Travel advisory due to the risk of crime, terrorism, kidnapping, unrest and limited health care.

Kersh said that concern is at the center of why advocates fought to keep TPS protections in place.

“It is founded in an obligation that Congress intended for the federal government to create protection and safeguards for individuals who are not safe to return to their home country,” Kersh said.

Haiti has been protected under TPS since 2010 following a devastating earthquake. The designation has been extended multiple times under different administrations.

While advocates say conditions in Haiti remain unsafe for many people to return, supporters of ending TPS argue the protection was meant to be temporary.

Setys Kelly, a Springfield resident, said she believes ending TPS will help address concerns some residents have raised about the strain on local resources and services.

“I was very, very glad, but I was also somewhat sad, because there’s two sides to this coin,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she believes the situation has affected both longtime residents and Haitian migrants who came to the United States looking for opportunities.

“They’ve been misled. They have been human trafficked,” Kelly said. “They’re a victim of the circumstances they were dealt, as well as us.”

Kelly argues that many migrants were placed in a difficult position after coming to the U.S. under temporary protection.

“They keep getting lied to, and we keep getting lied to,” Kelly said.

While some leaders, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, have said ending TPS could hurt the local economy because many Haitian migrants are part of the workforce, Kelly disagrees.

"They're not bringing in a tax base, they don't work here, they go other places to work, very few of them work here, but yet all of their benefits and all of the things that come to them that are heritage Americans, whatever you want to call them, our residents do not, will not, and cannot get," Kelly said.

Kelly also said she believes immigration enforcement should focus on workplaces rather than individual homes.

Advocates say the Supreme Court decision has already created fear and uncertainty in immigrant communities.

Kersh said ABLE has already received dozens of calls from people concerned about what happens next.

“People are very, very concerned,” Kersh said. “Not only from Haitian folks, but from other immigrants and even folks who are not immigrants who are worried about their own safety if there’s an uptick in immigration enforcement in their community.”

Kersh said attorneys are now waiting for additional guidance from the federal government about how and when the TPS termination process will move forward.

For Haitian TPS holders in Springfield, the impact of the Supreme Court decision will ultimately depend on their individual circumstances — and what legal options they may have moving forward.