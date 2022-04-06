Westwood Northern Boulevard closed for serious crash

CINCINNATI — Westwood Northern Boulevard is shut down for a serious crash that sent five people to the hospital, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati Fire officials said the driver of a black pickup truck traveling north on Westwood Northern Blvd. lost control and crashed into a red SUV.

In a photo tweeted by CFD a black truck could be seen resting on its roof on the road. A red vehiccle sitting nearby appeared to have deployed a driver's side airbag.

TRAFFIC: this is a look at Sutter Avenue near English Woods. There’s an accident on Westwood-Northern Blvd. we’re on our way to. This is the detour. Avoid the area, if possible. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/7IuiJ6TtlA — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) April 6, 2022

Traffic is being diverted off of Westwood Northern Blvd. onto nearby streets.

Officials have not released any information about how badly hurt anyone was in the crash, but said no one has died. They have also not said when the road will reopen.