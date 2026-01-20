Westbound I-74 closed for crash that killed 1 person early Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI — Westbound I-74 near I-75 is closed after a fatal crash on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The release said that at approximately 2:56 a.m., CPD District Three officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-74 near Colerain Avenue.

When police arrived, officers found one person trapped inside a vehicle. Emergency crews extracted the person and declared them dead at the scene.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, a second person involved in the crash was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with "significant injuries."

A portion of the highway on westbound I-74 from I-75 will remain closed for an extended period while police investigate the crash, according to CPD.