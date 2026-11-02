West Chester excavation continues in search for remains of man missing since 2018

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crews continue excavation efforts in West Chester Township as investigators continue to search for the possible remains of Rigoberto Jose Garcia, a man who disappeared back in Jan. 2018.

The two adjoining properties being searched were owned by 72-year-old LaWana Tzeiranakis, who died on Oct. 20, according to her obituary.

In a recent update, police confirmed to WCPO that Tzeiranakis's son, Gary Tzeiranakis, was arrested on Saturday in Crawfordville, Indiana, on a charge of unlawfully carrying a handgun. Fairfield Township police say he is not being held on any charges out of Fairfield Township. Police also could not say whether the arrest is connected to the investigation.

Garcia's family reported him missing on Jan. 14, 2018.

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Fairfield Township Police and several other agencies, including West Chester Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, are taking part in the excavation happening at the two properties on Gregory Creek Lane.

"Although the disappearance occurred in 2018, investigators seek anyone who may have information about Garcia's disappearance, observed suspicious activity involving the properties, or recalls relevant events from the early months of 2018. Even information that may seem minor or insignificant could assist investigators," authorities said.

Police said there is no known threat to the surrounding community associated with the operation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call Fairfield Township Police at 513-785-4173 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Authorities said officers will be on scene 24 hours a day to maintain security while the search continues.