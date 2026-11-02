Police: Multiple arrests made after Halloween weekend incidents in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Multiple people were arrested over Halloween weekend in connection with a number of incidents, ranging from a deadly shooting to disorderly crowds, Cincinnati police told WCPO on Monday.

Cincinnati police detailed their responses to violent crimes and large disorderly crowds, many of which took place during an approximately two-hour span. One of the many incidents Cincinnati police responded to involved two officers being assaulted.

In total, Cincinnati police say 44 arrests were made citywide between Saturday and Sunday.

A large fight took place in the 2800 block of Short Vine Street around 11:50 p.m. Cincinnati police say someone "interfered" with police efforts to break up the fight, resulting in a TASER deployment and an arrest. The suspect has been charged with obstructing official business.

While responding to reports of crowd disturbances near downtown venues shortly after midnight, officers heard gunshots from inside a nightclub on East Seventh Street. Inside the nightclub, Cincinnati police say a person was found seriously hurt with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

Homicide investigators are now handling the investigation into this incident, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers also responded to an assault that took place near Vine Street. Cincinnati police say chemical irritants were used to intervene in the attack. The victim was transported so their non-life-threatening injuries could be treated. Cincinnati police say the suspects in connection with this incident fled the scene.

Cincinnati police say "just minutes later," a large fireworks display in a parking lot near West Corry Street was spotted by officers. After officers responded, a person refused lawful commands and began to reach inside a vehicle. Officers used a TASER and took the suspect into custody.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, according to Cincinnati police. The suspect was charged with resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers arrived at another disorderly crowd near Jefferson Avenue around 1:27 a.m. Two officers were assaulted while they were detaining another suspect, according to Cincinnati police. A TASER was deployed during the incident, leading to the suspect being arrested. One officer was sent to the hospital for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene.

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Cincinnati police went on to say that officers responded to another large crowd "only minutes later." Cincinnati police said the crowd of more than 2,000 people formed near West Corry Street. This prompted officers to begin crowd-dispersal efforts, which resulted in multiple arrests and more TASER deployments.

At the same time, officers handled a stabbing involving someone who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a separate shooting investigation involving a victim who arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval released the following statement on Monday.

“First things first, we are extremely grateful to the officers for the sacrifices they made to keep people safe during an especially challenging weekend. I am praying for a speedy recovery. If you assault an officer, you’re going to be held to account to the fullest extent of the law. There is no excuse. It was a very difficult Halloween in Cincinnati and cities around the country. The violence and disorder some of our communities faced was not acceptable, and we will be pursuing all necessary responses.”

Cincinnati police addressed their continued efforts after a busy Halloween weekend.

"The Cincinnati Police Department will not tolerate assaults on our officers. Any individual who chooses to attack, interfere with, or obstruct officers performing their lawful duties will be held accountable. The department will utilize every available investigative, enforcement and prosecutorial resource to ensure offenders are identified, arrested and brought to justice," Cincinnati police said in a statement shared to WCPO.