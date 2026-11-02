Need a ride to the polls? Here are free and discounted options across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Election Day is Tuesday, and if getting to the polls is a challenge, there are several options across the Tri-State. Some are free, while others can save you money.

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Need a ride to the polls? Free and discounted options across the Tri-State

Metro is offering free rides on Election Day, including regular buses, Access and MetroNow! services. Check your route and schedule before heading out.

If you’d rather get there on two wheels, Lime is offering two free 30-minute rides through Election Day. Open the Lime app and enter the code HEADCOUNT. That could cover your trip to the polls and your ride back, as long as each ride is within 30 minutes.

WCPO Lyfe and Lime discount codes for Election Day rides

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride to your polling location on Election Day, with a maximum savings of $10. Open the Lyft app and enter the promo code VOTE26.

WCPO Election Day discount on rides

The discount only applies to one ride. If your trip to the polls costs $20, you’ll pay $10, but the discount won’t cover your ride back. The offer is available Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Across the river, TANK is doing things differently this year. Unlike previous elections, rides won’t be free on Election Day. You’ll pay $2 each way, and new service schedules are rolling out this week.

WCPO Fixed bus routes and fees

In Butler County, BCRTA’s fixed bus routes are free. Warren County offers the Lebanon Loop for $3 each way, while Clermont County has limited public transportation options to polling locations.

Wherever you live, check your polling location and plan your ride before Election Day so you know your options.