'We're taking our power back in our workplace': Nurses, Amazon workers pushing back on labor issues

CINCINNATI — A federal hearing later this week will look into allegations that Amazon's management violated the rights of workers trying to form a union. Just miles away, union nurses at the Cincinnati VA are accusing their employer of violating their contract.

Some Amazon workers told WCPO they believe the hearing provides an opportunity for the National Labor Relations Board to hold Amazon accountable for allegedly mistreating workers who are trying to join a union.

It comes days after the United Auto Workers added thousands of new workers to their bargaining unit from the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"Amazon stripped my position as a learning ambassador due to my union activity, they continue to retaliate against pro-union workers," said Braeden Pierce, a ramp agent for Amazon at CVG Airport.

Pierce is one of the Amazon workers at CVG who will testify this week in front of the NLRB about how the company allegedly discouraged and tried to intimidate workers from organizing.

"Personally, I've been written up on a final written notice for insubordination off the clock i was standing outside doing my union tables like we usually do," said Marcio Rodriguez, a ramp worker for Amazon at CVG Airport.

Rodriguez also said he plans on giving similar testimony at future NLRB hearings.

"All of the veterans deserve safe care," said Shana Rivera, a medical ICU nurse at the Cincinnati VA.

Miles away from the Peck Federal Building in downtown Cincinnati, there's another organized labor fight happening at the Cincinnati VA.

"We want the administration to take us seriously and come to the table and work with the union where they're supposed to," said Rivera, who is also the director of the nurses union at the Cincinnati VA.

Some nurses are pushing back against management after the VA reassigned 27 float pool nurses to other units. Their union said they're not trained to handle those different units.

"At the end of the day, we don't want plumbers doing your electricity," said Rivera.

Despite some organized labor unions feeling like they have momentum after some recent victories, a Gallup Poll found union worker membership reached an all-time low in 2022, at 10%. Back in 1983, the union membership rate was 20%. A recent Pew Research Poll found with that drop, 54% of adults in the U.S. feel it's been for the country, with 59% saying it's bad for working people.

"I think that theme is the people have had enough, that we're taking our power back in our workplace," said Pierce.

WCPO 9 News reached out to Amazon for comment and a spokesperson provided this statement:

In response to the KCVG ULP hearing: "Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. No one at our site has been disciplined for exercising their rights. These allegations are without merit and we look forward to showing that as the legal process continues."



In response to our position on unions: "We favor opportunities for each person to be respected and valued as an individual, and to have their unique voice heard by working directly with our team. The fact is, Amazon already offers what many unions are requesting: safe and inclusive workplaces, competitive pay, benefits on day one, and opportunities for career growth. We look forward to working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work."



In response to our solicitation policy: "Our employees have the right to distribute materials to their co-workers as long as it's not during working time or in working areas." In response to small group meetings: "These meetings have been legal for over 70 years. Like many other companies, we hold these meetings with our employees because it's important that everyone understands the facts about joining a union and the election process itself."



In response to surveillance claims: "Our focus is on supporting our teams and delivering for our customers, not monitoring employees. Like most companies, we maintain a level of security within our operations to help keep our employees, buildings, and inventory safe - it would be irresponsible if we didn't do this. We use technology to help keep our employees safe and to allow them to be more efficient in their jobs."



In the past, the company has denied that its workers would be fired for attending union rallies or trying to form a union.

The Cincinnati VA didn't address the allegations from their nurses but said they're collaborating with the union and they value their input. However, the nurses told us if they do not find a resolution with management, they plan on filing a formal complaint with the NLRB.