Wenzel Whiskey's 'Wheated Two' wins prize at World Whiskies Awards

COVINGTON, Ky — Wenzel Whiskey's "Wheated Two" was awarded Best American Blended Limited Release at the World Whiskies Awards on Feb. 8.

"Wheated Two" is a barrel-proof bourbon that consists of six and seven year old carefully chosen barrels.

“We are truly honored to receive such esteemed recognition from the World Whiskies Awards,” said brand ambassador for Wenzel Whiskey, Bill Whitlow. “‘Wheated Two’ represents the culmination of our dedication to blending exceptional whiskey that captivates the palate and delights connoisseurs. Our triumph in the Best American Blended Limited Release category underscores Wenzel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whiskey-making and setting new standards of quality and distinction.”

The World Whiskies Awards were started by Whisky Magazine to highlight some of the best whiskeys. All entries in the contest were judged by spirit experts.

Wenzel Whiskey has been around for more than 150 years. This year, the company will distill bourbon at its new facility on the south side. The new building is one part of the organizations expansion and will have event space, a retail shop and a tasting room.

READ MORE:

'The key to elevation is collaboration': Black-owned businesses network, collaborate on challenges

Japanese convenience store Daruma holds grand opening at Court Street Plaza

Batesville bakery again breaks personal record, sells over 250,000 Cherry Thing-a-lings