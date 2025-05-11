'We want the gun violence to stop' | Mothers march through West End to bring awareness to gun violence

CINCINNATI — Marching through the West End on Saturday, dozens of women held signs pleading for an end to gun violence.

The march, called "A Mother's Plea," was organized by Loretta Davis. She is the cousin of 11-year-old Domonic Davis, who was shot and killed in 2023. Domonic's killer was never found.

"He had a lot to give, and now he's not even here to give that," Davis said.

Among the women who attended the march was Hope Dudley, who knows all too well about the pain that gun violence brings.

Dudley's son, Daniel "Chaz" Dudley, was gunned down in 2007. His killer has also never been found.

"We want the gun violence to stop," Dudley said.

Dudley said she attended the march to bring attention to her son's story. She said there are more than 500 unsolved homicide cases in Cincinnati.

"We want those people to come forward because those same people are still walking our streets," Dudley said.

Dudley said their group is making sure that the voices of those killed are still heard. She said it's important to do it together.

"United, we are stronger in bringing awareness to the crime in our city," Dudley said.

Sheila Nared, the director of the Seven Hills Neighborhood Trauma Center, said it's just as important to listen to each story. She emphasized the need to offer families emotional support and let them know they are not alone.

"There is some hope, and there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It may not seem like it, but there is some light," Nared said.

The women concluded the march by sharing their stories and praying for peace in the city.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $2,500 for information on unsolved crimes. You don't have to give a name and can remain anonymous. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.