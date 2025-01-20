'We can disagree and do it with love' | Trump inauguration top of mind as hundreds gather on MLK Day

CINCINNATI — With each resounding step, a bitter-cold crunch followed as marchers trudged through snow Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 50th annual Freedom March.

For the third time in history, the federal holiday has overlapped with the presidential inauguration, leaving President Donald Trump's oath of office at the top of attendees' minds.

"I think it's ironic. Today also is President Trump's inauguration, and he's our president. We wish him well," said Chuma Ekwueme, who attended with his daughter. "In the spirit of Martin Luther King, we need to tone things down. It's still one country. It's still the greatest country on Earth, we need to turn things down."

Marchers made their way from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to Washington Park.

Marc Price

The theme of Monday's commemoration centered on King's familiar themes of social justice and peace. This year's theme, "Jubilee for MLK’s Beloved Community," hearkens back to King's vision of unity and justice, as articulated in his final book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?"

"Dr. King got a lot of things done that we all benefit from: open housing, affirmative action, voting rights, civil rights, all of those things," Democratic Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, said. "Even though it's very cold, we've got to understand they had even worse conditions when they were fighting to help make a better place for our generation."

Marc Price

Reece said her parents were "with Dr. King," and growing up, she was surrounded by the Civil Rights movement.

"Dr. King really fought to change the system," she said. "And so for me, as a leader, it's about being a change agent to make a world where everybody has an equal shot at the American dream."

The Betts family, comprised of mom Ericka, dad Darrell and son Simeon, marked another consecutive Freedom March as a family on Monday.

"Our family has been marching for over 15 years," said Ericka Betts, a former president of the MLK Coalition. "So, we stand on Dr King's values and beliefs, and we want to keep his dream alive."

"It's important to our family. It's important to be out here supporting each other, and it's a lesson for our son," Darrell Betts said. "We want to pass it on to him, and hopefully he can carry it on."

In response, Simeon Betts said, "It means a lot to my mom and my dad since we've been doing this for, like she said, 15 years. And hopefully, like my dad said, I can pass it on to my kids and further on."

Marc Price