WCPO 9 investigative reporter Dan Monk retires after 43-year journalism career

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 journalist Dan Monk is retiring after a 43-year career dedicated to showing the community what is really happening in business and government.

For more than 13 years, Monk brought groundbreaking, award-winning stories to WCPO 9 viewers. He exposed problems at the VA Medical Center that created meaningful change, covered unionization at Amazon facilities, and completed a 30-year project showing the people and the money behind the Bengals.

Monk did not start his career in television. He worked in radio first, then newspapers, before making the transition from being mostly faceless in his reporting to facing the camera. Soft-spoken but willing to take on hard topics, he sought the truth whether he was tackling politicians or making sure drinking water was not contaminated.

WCPO WCPO 9 investigative reporter Dan Monk retired Friday after 13 years at the station and a 43-year career in journalism.

Friday is bittersweet for us at WCPO 9. During a celebration in the newsroom, his coworkers lauded Monk as a fantastic reporter and colleague who always knows who to call and can provide a direct line, which is priceless in our industry. His curiosity about our city and how it runs always inspired his colleagues.

Monk says he plans to spend more time with his grandkids in retirement, and we are very excited for him.

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