Water main break collapses street

CINCINNATI — A water main break on Spring Grove Avenue in Camp Washington has partially shut down traffic all the way to Western Hills Viaduct, according to Cincinnati police.

At around 2 in the morning on Sunday, a large water main break collapsed part of the street and affected the southbound lanes of traffic. Greater Cincinnati Water Works workers and police are on the scene to investigate the cause of the break and to assist with traffic control while performing emergency repairs.

