Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break collapses street

spring grove water main
Krizia Williams/WCPO
spring grove water main
Posted

CINCINNATI — A water main break on Spring Grove Avenue in Camp Washington has partially shut down traffic all the way to Western Hills Viaduct, according to Cincinnati police.

At around 2 in the morning on Sunday, a large water main break collapsed part of the street and affected the southbound lanes of traffic. Greater Cincinnati Water Works workers and police are on the scene to investigate the cause of the break and to assist with traffic control while performing emergency repairs.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Yamil Asad scores his third goal of the season, Cincinnati beats the Union 2-1 Moeller football team defeats St. Edward, unofficially earns top seed Highland County crash leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money