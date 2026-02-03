Woman convicted of attempted murder after opening fire at New Year's party in Warren County

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Warren County jury has convicted a woman of attempted murder after she shot an innocent bystander while trying to prevent the discovery of her affair at a New Year's party in 2025, Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

Fornshell said 29-year-old Olivia Clendenin was convicted of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and the illegal discharge of a firearm at a habitation, with firearm specifications.

The shooting happened on January 1, 2025, after Clendenin found out her husband and her boyfriend were together at the same Clearcreek Township party; both men had already found out about the relationship each had with Clendenin earlier that evening, Fornshell said.

Clendenin attempted to persuade her husband to leave the party, but when she was unsuccessful she arrived there herself, armed with a .40 caliber handgun.

She fired eight shots, hitting a man who sitting on the porch of the home in his abdomen, according to Fornshell.

"The victim had simply been invited to a New Year's Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin's barrage of gunfire," said Fornshell in a press release. "Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person but will spend the rest of 2026 and, at a minimum, the decade thereafter incarcerated for attempting to murder at least one of her romantic interests — albeit striking and almost killing an innocent victim."

Clendenin will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation, Fornshell said. That sentencing is not yet scheduled, according to Warren County court records.