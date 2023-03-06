Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyWaynesville

Actions

Wade Ryan Boswell, 11-year-old Waynesville Elementary student, died unexpectedly Friday

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Waynesville Elementary School
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 16:46:57-05

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — An 11-year-old Waynesville boy died unexpectedly on Friday, according to an obituary.

Wade Ryan Boswell was in the fifth grade at Waynesville Elementary School, school officials said, and died as the result of an accident at home.

His obituary describes Boswell as a bubbly, sweet, empathetic and always happy young boy who liked to play soccer and loved playing outside, though he also enjoyed playing video games and with his Hot Wheels and Legos.

"Selfless when it came to his family, he loved spending time with them and cherished the relationships with each family member," read the obituary. "He had a special relationship with his sister, who he loved."

Though, that selflessness was put to the test at Christmas time, because Boswell loved Christmas cookies so much, his obituary said.

The obituary describes the family's traditional trips to Florida for beach time, where Boswell could be found sitting on the beach with a fishing pole in the water.

The Boswell family plans to receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville and a celebration of life will be held immediately after, the obituary said.

The family asked that, instead of flowers, well-wishers honor Boswell's love of swinging on swings at school by donating to the Wayne Local Schools Playground Project in his name.

Wayne Local Schools officials said counsellors were on site to help students and staff deal with the loss of Boswell.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Police arrest 15-year-old in February shooting that killed 17-year-old Prosecutor: Forest Park man abducted, raped women multiple times in one week First bicycle parking garage in Greater Cincinnati region opens in Newport

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.