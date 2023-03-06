Wade Ryan Boswell, 11-year-old Waynesville Elementary student, died unexpectedly Friday

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — An 11-year-old Waynesville boy died unexpectedly on Friday, according to an obituary.

Wade Ryan Boswell was in the fifth grade at Waynesville Elementary School, school officials said, and died as the result of an accident at home.

His obituary describes Boswell as a bubbly, sweet, empathetic and always happy young boy who liked to play soccer and loved playing outside, though he also enjoyed playing video games and with his Hot Wheels and Legos.

"Selfless when it came to his family, he loved spending time with them and cherished the relationships with each family member," read the obituary. "He had a special relationship with his sister, who he loved."

Though, that selflessness was put to the test at Christmas time, because Boswell loved Christmas cookies so much, his obituary said.

The obituary describes the family's traditional trips to Florida for beach time, where Boswell could be found sitting on the beach with a fishing pole in the water.

The Boswell family plans to receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville and a celebration of life will be held immediately after, the obituary said.

The family asked that, instead of flowers, well-wishers honor Boswell's love of swinging on swings at school by donating to the Wayne Local Schools Playground Project in his name.

Wayne Local Schools officials said counsellors were on site to help students and staff deal with the loss of Boswell.