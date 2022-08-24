WATCH: New videos show shootout between man who attacked Cincinnati FBI office and law enforcement

Newly released videos from the Warren County Sheriff's Office shows the shootout and standoff between officers and 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer after he attempted to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati and led police on a chase up I-71.

Shiffer tried to break into the FBI office at around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 11 before fleeing in a white Ford Crown Victoria north on I-71. Police said Shiffer fired at police from his vehicle while driving.

He led law enforcement up I-71 to I-73 in Clinton County, where the chase turned into a standoff that closed both highways and surrounding local roadways for hours.

Two videos released by the Warren County Sheriff's Office show part of the pursuit. The dash camera footage shows officers speeding up I-71 before following Shiffer off the highway to Smith Road where Shiffer stopped his car.

The footage shows officers pull up and exit their vehicles with guns drawn before multiple pops are heard.

"Shots fired, shots fired," officers can be heard saying over the radio to dispatchers.

RAW: Dashcam video shows police chase, standoff with man who tried to break into FBI office

The video goes on to show deputies crouched behind vehicles and embankments with their weapons drawn, many of them holding shotguns and rifles.

Shiffer did not fire again after the first initial burst, and the standoff commenced.

A second video shows the final moments of the standoff from a nearby field. Shiffer can be seen sitting behind his car. The timestamp of the video begins at 3:16 p.m. At one point, Shiffer can be seen standing up, opening one of the car doors and leaning inside. Bullet holes are visible in the vehicle's back window. Shiffer pulls something out of the car and sits back down.

A half-hour later, at 3:41 p.m., armored trucks pull up next to Shiffer's vehicle and several heavily-armored officers get out. The vehicles sit there for several minutes, obstructing the view of what occurred, but it was at this time of day the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Shiffer raised his gun toward officers and police fired on him, killing him at around 3:42 p.m. The officers eventually return to the vehicle and drive off. A few moments after that, a robot appears to search the car, presumably for any explosives.

RAW: Final minutes of standoff between law enforcement, man who tried to break into FBI office

Officials with OSHP said officers attempted to negotiate with the man for many hours during the standoff. After negotiations failed, law enforcement said they moved in and used "less-than-lethal tactics" in an effort to take Shiffer into custody.

The Associated Press reported that a law enforcement official briefed on the situation said Shiffer is believed to have been in D.C. in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. Shiffer was never charged with any crimes in connection to the riots. The official told the Associated Press federal investigators are examining whether he had ties to far-right extremist groups including the Proud Boys.