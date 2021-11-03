Warren County voters pass mental health, senior services tax levies

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County residents passed tax renewals Tuesday for the Mental Health Recovery Board and Warren County Senior Services.

Around 73% of voters supported the mental health levy, while 78% voted for senior services.

The proposal for the Mental Health Recovery Board renewed the tax levy for the board's current expenses for five years, first due in calendar year 2023. Warren County's senior services tax levy provides and maintains senior citizen services for five years, first due in calendar year 2022.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the Warren County Board of Elections said 35,526 people voted for the mental health levy while 32,214 voted for senior services.

