Warren County searching for inmate who fled after court-ordered furlough

LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped following a court-ordered furlough, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office said Peter Braatz Jr. left the Warren County Jail on Friday at 9 a.m. for a court-ordered furlough and, although he was supposed to return to the jail that same evening, Braatz did not return.

According to the sheriff's office, Braatz has active warrants for his arrest through multiple agencies in Warren and Montgomery counties.

Court records show Braatz was being held in the Warren County Jail after he was sentenced for driving under the influence and other related charges. Warren County court records, however, did not list any cases for Braatz after a dismissed charge in 2005; Montgomery County court records showed Braatz was arrested for OVI in 2018.

Officials did not say why Braatz was granted a furlough, but the sheriff's office said he will be charged with escaping. The sheriff's office did not provide a description of Braatz.

Anyone with information on Braatz's whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513.695.2525.