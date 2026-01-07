Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren County

Actions

Warren County man convicted of election falsification after submitting petition with forged signatures

petition submitted
WCPO
petition submitted
Posted

LEBANON, Ohio — A Lebanon man has been convicted of election falsification and forgery after he submitted a petition in support of replacing Ohio's redistricting process that included multiple forged signatures.

In a press release, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said Advanced Micro Targeting employed 41-year-old Xezakia Rouse in 2023 and 2024 to circulate a petition in support of the issue, getting valid signatures from registered voters in Warren County. However, a review of 226 signatures submitted to the Warren County Board of Elections found "numerous signatures" were forged.

"Election integrity matters at every stage of the process, not just on Election Day," Fornshell said in the release. "As the former Chair of the Warren County Board of Elections, I take falsification of petition signatures very seriously because it is a direct attack on the democratic process and the public’s trust in it."

A Warren County jury convicted Rouse of 12 counts of election falsification and 12 counts of forgery.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Former Bengal Jordan Shipley hospitalized with severe burns from ranch accident Doug Evans agrees to pay $35K fine to settle fight over environmental cleanup UC's new grant provides free tuition for students in families making under $75K

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together