Volunteer group works to clear storm damage as another potentially more dangerous system approaches Tri-State

MORROW, Ohio — In the wake of a storm that produced multiple tornadoes in the Tri-State, volunteers with American Regulators Disaster Response leaped into action to help people.

The team spent Tuesday clearing a half dozen uprooted trees from a man's property along Roachester Osceola Road outside of Morrow in Warren County. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado in the area.

Valerie Clark, assistant administrator with the group, said her volunteers are trained storm spotters who can respond as storm systems roll through regions for immediate assistance.

"We are with you for the long haul," Clark said. "So, you've got 60 trees down on your property, and you don't know what to do. 'How am I going to afford this in today's economy?' That's where my guys come in."

WATCH: "We want to be those people you can count on"

Volunteers clear storm damage as another system approaches Tri-State

The three-person team working outside of Morrow all did it at no cost to the property owner.

"I like to say my guys have superhero power," Clark said. "They come in with capes, and they're going to take care of you, and they're going to ease that stress."

Mark Fouts was one of those volunteers tasked with carving huge uprooted trees into slivers.

He told WCPO 9 News that helping others is a calling.

"I do this for the humanitarian aspect of all of it," Fouts said. "These people are struggling. Communities are struggling all across America, so we come out here to make a positive impact to help save that dollar for the homeowner."

Clark said her teams would be monitoring conditions as yet another potentially stronger system of storms enters the area Wednesday evening.

"This next round we're expecting, potentially a little bit worse," she said. "We will be doing the same thing again. We will be out spotting."

Clark said volunteers are crucial to their mission, and much of what they do depends on donations.

If you'd like to help, you can reach the American Regulators through their website or Facebook page.