Fire official: One person dead in house fire, another treated after trying to save them

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has died in a house fire in Warren County and another was treated for smoke inhalation, according to Turtlecreek Fire officials.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning in a home on SR-48 near Turtlecreek Township. Brian Elleman, assistant chief of Turtlecreek Township Fire Department, said he believed the person killed in the fire was found on the second floor of the two-story home. The person treated for smoke inhalation was a family member who tried to save the person who died, Elleman said.

Fire crews knocked the fire down in 10 to 15 minutes, but the home suffered heavy fire damage on its left side. Roughly 20 firefighters responded to help fight the fire, Elleman said.

While crews battled the fire, SR-48 was closed in both directions between Kirby Road and Miller Road.

The fire is still under investigation, Elleman said. Officials did not say what may have caused the fire, nor was an identity for the person killed in the fire released.